Настоящий джентльмен и гений. Почему мир должен помнить Эдди Ван Халена

Completely gutted to hear the sad news. This wonderful man was way too young to be taken. What a talent - what a legacy - probably the most original and dazzling rock guitarist in History. I think of him as a boy - an innocent prodigy - always full of joy, always modest - and those truly magical fingers opened a door to a new kind of playing. I treasure the moments we shared. His passing leaves a giant hole in my heart. RIP Ed Van Halen. Bri

