2:57   17 Марта 2020
Весь мир

Актер из «Игры престолов» Кристофер Хивью заразился новым коронавирусом

Актер из «Игры престолов» Кристофер Хивью заразился новым коронавирусом

 Известный по роли Тормунда Великаньей Смерти в сериале «Игра престолов» норвежский актер Кристофер Хивью сообщил о заражении новым коронавирусом.

На своей странице в Instagram актер сообщил, что в понедельник сдал положительный тест на коронавирус COVID-19. По его словам, он вместе с семьей самоизолируется на тот период, который потребуется.

«Мы в добром здравии, у меня только легкие симптомы простуды», — сообщил он.

Хивью отметил, что вместе норвежцы смогут побороть вирус и предотвратить кризис в больницах страны. Актер призвал людей заботиться друг о друге и держать дистанцию.

Хивью родился в столице Норвегии 7 декабря 1978 года. В 2004 году он окончил датский филиал Российского института театрального искусства (ГИТИС).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on

 

Автор: Олег Королев
#игра престолов #коронавирус

