Три человека погибли при крушении самолета в Канаде

Devastating picture from the crash scene on #GabriolaIsland. 3 people were killed when the Piper Aerostar went down in thick fog last night. It’s believed the plane was scheduled to land at #Nanaimo Airport, 15km to the south. I’ll have more from the scene @ 5/6 ⁦@CHEK_News pic.twitter.com/fOIKoW93yL