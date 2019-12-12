Три человека погибли при крушении самолета в Канаде
Самолет с тремя людьми на борту разбился на западе Канады. Об этом сообщает CTV со ссылкой на спасателей.
Уточняется, что самолет Piper Aerostar вылетел из аэропорта в американском городе Бишоп (штат Калифорния) и потерпел крушение во время захода на посадку в канадском городе Нанаймо.
В результате крушения двухмоторного самолета погибли трое человек, находившихся на борту.
Devastating picture from the crash scene on #GabriolaIsland. 3 people were killed when the Piper Aerostar went down in thick fog last night. It’s believed the plane was scheduled to land at #Nanaimo Airport, 15km to the south. I’ll have more from the scene @ 5/6 @CHEK_News pic.twitter.com/fOIKoW93yL— Dean Stoltz (@deanstoltzchek) December 12, 2019
Some info on the Gabriola Island plane crash from #flightradar24 Aircraft was a Piper Aerostar on a flight from somewhere around southern California. The arcraft in this picture is not the one that crashed, but the same type. pic.twitter.com/VmjmjdNB3P— Kam Abbott (@Kam_Abbott) December 11, 2019