7:02   12 Декабря 2019
Весь мир

Три человека погибли при крушении самолета в Канаде

Самолет с тремя людьми на борту разбился на западе Канады. Об этом сообщает CTV со ссылкой на спасателей.

Уточняется, что самолет Piper Aerostar вылетел из аэропорта в американском городе Бишоп (штат Калифорния) и потерпел крушение во время захода на посадку в канадском городе Нанаймо.

В результате крушения двухмоторного самолета погибли трое человек, находившихся на борту.

 

Автор: Олег Королев
#канада #крушение самолета

