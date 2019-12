Грете Тунберг вручили альтернативную Нобелевскую премию

And don't forget to join #RightLivelihoodAward Laureate @GretaThunberg and many more around the ???? to call for #ClimateAction - THIS FRIDAY! ✊????✊????✊????✊????✊????https://t.co/uubJJsu8Pq@DeutscheWelle @FFF_Sweden @Fridays4future @KlimatSverige @FossilFreeSWE @pushsverige @jv_sthlm