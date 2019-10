Жертвами вейпинга в США стали 34 человека

OUTBREAK UPDATE: As of 10/22, a total of 1,604 cases of lung injury associated with use of e-cigarette, or vaping, products were reported from 49 states (all but Alaska), DC, & USVI. 34 deaths were confirmed in 24 states. Get the latest info at https://t.co/C2yOBR2GmX pic.twitter.com/i8FfE3KPzr