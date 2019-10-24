Пожигайло на английском объяснил бессмысленность уроков английского в школе

— Form?

— I don't know… At the end of school... English men or Russian men? This is a problem. I have studied English in a soviet school. After five level, classes, in soviet school two hours a week. Of course, at the end of a school I could speak English very bad. But when I had big necessary to know English, when I trade car from Middle Asia to Italy during half a year. I will studying English as easily language. Because it was necessary to me. And, of course, in this case… Because now the situation is very sharp, for example, we have six hours for English language. If we free these hours for Russian language or for literature, or history, I think, it will be usable for our people, for our children that English language. Maybe we may return, coming back to… understanding.



Of course, we need special school with very deep study English language, Deutshe, maybe China, maybe Arabian, maybe another kind of language. Of course, it may be. Because statistic is that 20 per cent of our students are our children can use foreign language in is profession, his future. And now maybe it makes sense that we can make very detail analyses and the result for example total population 20 per cent of Russian students will have minimum hours foreign language, but study Russian literature and history. It is a question. Because the question, not the problem, with this language. The question that not be hours not enough study Russian language. If we Russia have rest to make this. Not study English. This is a problem. Because the literature is practically absent in a Russian school. History is very minimum and pupil… pupils, for example, have plans going to university. As usual this is examination is English examination: not literature and another kind. And I think I defense balance. <…> Because we live in Russia – not in Great Britain. It is a problem. Because I speak about this.

* Грамматика в речи спикера сохранена

