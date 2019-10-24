Медиагруппа «Патриот»
Пожигайло на английском объяснил бессмысленность уроков английского в школе
Корреспондент «Политики Сегодня» поговорила с Пожигайло на международном. Он, кажется, не растерялся.
Политик Павел Пожигайло заявил, что хорошо бы закрыть в России все театры, распустить существующее Министерство культуры и запретить в обычной школе уроки английского. В крайнем случае, оставить для них два часа в неделю, а оставшееся время отвести на изучение русского языка, литературы и истории. Так будет лучше для детей, считает политик.

Пожигайло уверил, что английский язык простой, и выучить его нетрудно: он сам научился говорить на нем за полтора года. «Политика Сегодня» решила проверить знания государственного деятеля по этому предмету — Пожигайло не растерялся и дал интервью на иностранном языке, пускай и с русским акцентом.
С записью разговора можно ознакомиться ниже.
Осторожно: в материале максимально дословно сохранена прямая речь политика Павла Пожигайло, которая может не соответствовать грамматическим, орфографическим и пунктуационным нормам литературного английского языка. Речь корреспондента «Политики Сегодня» также не идеальна, но он искренне старался.
Интервью представлено на русском и английском. Вы можете выбрать язык в «шапке» каждой карточки, нажав на соответсвующую кнопку.
Русский
English
— Вы не возражаете, если мы поговорим на английском?

 — Ох, что простите?

— Вы не возражаете, если я спрошу вас на английском?

 — Да-да, конечно.

— Вы сказали, что английский язык достаточно простой. Где вы его выучили в таком случае?

 — Я могу объяснить, все просто.

— Да, я вас слушаю.

 — Я начну?

— Да-да, все готово.
— Don't you mind if I ask you in English so?

 — Oh, excuse me?

— Don't you mind if I ask you in English?

 — Okay-okay, it is possible.

 — So you said that English language is rather simple. Where did you learn it then?

 — So I can explain my position, it is very easy.

— Ok, I’m listening to you.

 — Can I start so?

— Yeah, I’m listening to you.
__________________________________________
* Грамматика в речи спикера сохранена
Русский
English
— Была странная история лет десять тому назад. Тогда я заявил, что, возможно, нам стоит обсудить преподавание английского и русского языков в российских школах, потому как есть проблема: [количество часов] изучения русского. Отмечу, что я не запрещаю никому учить английский. Моя позиция такова, что наши дети не знают русского. Английский школьники учат часами в неделю, когда на русский отводится лишь четыре часа. И вопрос состоит в том, каких людей мы выпускаем из 11…
— I had strange history ten years ago. Because that time, I said, that maybe we have to think about counsel to study English in Russian because we have problem: we study Russian language. Of course, I am not speaking about that nobody cannot study English. I’m speaking… I defense situation, when children have to know Russian language. Because English language is hours a week — Russian language is four hours. And the question, which kind of children we will have, for example, in eleven…
__________________________________________
* Грамматика в речи спикера сохранена
Русский
English
— Класса?
— В конце школы. Русских или англичан? В этом проблема. Я изучал английский в советской школе. Пять лет был у нас английский, два часа в неделю. Конечно, по окончании школы я говорил на английском крайне плохо. Однако, изучение английского стало для меня необходимостью, когда я занимался продажами в Средней Азии и Италии в течение полугода. Я легко выучил этот язык. И в этом случае… Ситуация очень обостренная, например, у нас [в школах] шесть часов английского в неделю. Если мы освободим это время на изучение русского, литературы и истории, то это будет намного полезнее для наших людей, детей. Может, тогда мы вернемся к… пониманию.
— Form?
— I don't know… At the end of school... English men or Russian men? This is a problem. I have studied English in a soviet school. After five level, classes, in soviet school two hours a week. Of course, at the end of a school I could speak English very bad. But when I had big necessary to know English, when I trade car from Middle Asia to Italy during half a year. I will studying English as easily language. Because it was necessary to me. And, of course, in this case… Because now the situation is very sharp, for example, we have six hours for English language. If we free these hours for Russian language or for literature, or history, I think, it will be usable for our people, for our children that English language. Maybe we may return, coming back to… understanding.

Of course, we need special school with very deep study English language, Deutshe, maybe China, maybe Arabian, maybe another kind of language. Of course, it may be. Because statistic is that 20 per cent of our students are our children can use foreign language in is profession, his future. And now maybe it makes sense that we can make very detail analyses and the result for example total population 20 per cent of Russian students will have minimum hours foreign language, but study Russian literature and history. It is a question. Because the question, not the problem, with this language. The question that not be hours not enough study Russian language. If we Russia have rest to make this. Not study English. This is a problem. Because the literature is practically absent in a Russian school. History is very minimum and pupil… pupils, for example, have plans going to university. As usual this is examination is English examination: not literature and another kind. And I think I defense balance. <…> Because we live in Russia – not in Great Britain. It is a problem. Because I speak about this.
__________________________________________
* Грамматика в речи спикера сохранена
Русский
English
— То есть для школьников будет хватать двух часов английского, или все же стоит вообще убрать этот язык из программы?
— Я считаю, что стоит сначала детально проанализировать ситуацию и потом принимать меры: сколько часов иностранного должно быть в российских школах: четыре года его будут изучать или пять лет. Но я бы хотел, чтобы россияне были россиянами, а не британцами. В этом есть смысл. И моя позиция. Мы должны проанализировать данные, и если нам нужны люди, которые будут изучать иностранный язык, то мы можем открыть специальные центры для подготовки по разным языкам. Но не для всех. Это невозможно для человека, который [к примеру] собирается работать в АПК: для него лучше изучать все на практике. <…> Если вы не будете использовать английский в течение двух лет — вы его забудете.

Извините меня, но я сейчас на встрече, поэтому не могу говорить больше. Но я клянусь, что после обычной школы я не мог разговаривать на английском. Максимум слов десять [мог сказать]. Я могу по-гречески еще поговорить, если хотите.
— Don't you think that it is okay to have two English lessons per a week for Russian students, maybe… or there will be [shouldn't be] no English [at all]?
— My opinion is that we make detail analyses, after we can taking decision about how many hours have to be in Russian school. For five years, for four years, I don’t know. But I prefer that our people will be our people not English people. This is make sense. I am staying in this position. And, of course, I said you before if we need some people for a good foreign language, we have to analyze data we can open special foreigner schools about different kinds of languages. Of course, but not everybody. It is impossible for people who work in agricultural more actually to study some real professions <…> If you don’t speak English after school two years, you will forget… forgot about it.

Sorry, I can’t speak more I have appointment. I promise, after a usual school I couldn’t speak English… Ten words maximum. I can change language to Greek language or Italian, if you want.
__________________________________________
* Грамматика в речи спикера сохранена
Русский
English
— А сколько языков вы вообще знаете?
— Английский, хорошо говорю на итальянском, немного по-гречески, потому что люблю Грецию. Она интересна с точки зрения специального образования, философии, истории. <…>

Конечно, я сейчас не говорю, например, про отделение исторического факультета МГУ или философского. Конечно, стоит тогда учить английский, но для совсем молодых — это не особо нужно.
— How many languages do you speak?
— English, I know very good Italian language. And a little bit Greek language, because I like Greece. It is very interesting for a special education, philosophy, history. <…>

Of course, if we’re speaking about for example historical department of Moscow university, if we speak about philosophy department of course maybe it make sense but for young people it is not necessary.
__________________________________________
* Грамматика в речи спикера сохранена
Ниже представлена аудиозапись интервью.
...