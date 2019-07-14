Подписаться
8:06   14 Июля 2019
Весь мир

НАСА представило фотографию Curiosity, сделанную с орбиты Марса

НАСА представило фотографию Curiosity, сделанную с орбиты Марса

НАСА распространило снимок марсохода Curiosity, сделанный с орбиты Марса камерой HiRISE, размещенной на аппарате Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Уточняется, что агентство располагало этим кадром с 31 мая 2019 года, марсоход выглядит на нем как крошечная точка.

Curiosity запечатлен в момент изучения «Лесного залива» на глинистой территории горы Эолиды в кратере Гейл.

 

Автор: Мария Милкевич
#космос #наса #марсоход

