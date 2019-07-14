НАСА представило фотографию Curiosity, сделанную с орбиты Марса
НАСА распространило снимок марсохода Curiosity, сделанный с орбиты Марса камерой HiRISE, размещенной на аппарате Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
Уточняется, что агентство располагало этим кадром с 31 мая 2019 года, марсоход выглядит на нем как крошечная точка.
Just another day on Mars: Curiosity Rover at Woodland Bay This image of the Curiosity rover was acquired on 31 May 2019, when the rover was examining a location called “Woodland Bay” within a clay-bearing area of Mount Sharp in Gale Crater. NASA/JPL/UAhttps://t.co/0RPb1s74ql pic.twitter.com/ogRt0OQi1Z— HiRISE (NASA) (@HiRISE) July 12, 2019
Curiosity запечатлен в момент изучения «Лесного залива» на глинистой территории горы Эолиды в кратере Гейл.
It me.@HiRISE on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter snapped this pic of moi, rollin’ around the intriguing rocks of Gale Crater's clay-bearing unit. You can see my head on the left: https://t.co/7s0mBQiJ3H pic.twitter.com/6dQr478yW8— Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) July 12, 2019