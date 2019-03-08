Подписаться
на push-уведомления?
Да
Мы в соц.сетях:
Женщин встречают цветами на Московском вокзале в Петербурге

Женщин встречают цветами на Московском вокзале в Петербурге

 Лазарев презентует свою песню для «Евровидения» 9 марта

Лазарев презентует свою песню для «Евровидения» 9 марта
Президент Финляндии отправил правительство в отставку

Президент Финляндии отправил правительство в отставку

 Прокуратура США обвинила Гульнару Каримову во взятках на 865 миллионов долларов

Прокуратура США обвинила Гульнару Каримову во взятках на 865 миллионов долларов

Бой в небе Кашмира ставит крест на американской концепции воздушной войны

Бой в небе Кашмира ставит крест на американской концепции воздушной войны

 МИД Кубы назвал доминирование США единственной угрозой региону

МИД Кубы назвал доминирование США единственной угрозой региону
Женщин встречают цветами на Московском вокзале в Петербурге

Женщин встречают цветами на Московском вокзале в Петербурге

 Лазарев презентует свою песню для «Евровидения» 9 марта

Лазарев презентует свою песню для «Евровидения» 9 марта
Президент Финляндии отправил правительство в отставку

Президент Финляндии отправил правительство в отставку

 Прокуратура США обвинила Гульнару Каримову во взятках на 865 миллионов долларов

Прокуратура США обвинила Гульнару Каримову во взятках на 865 миллионов долларов

Бой в небе Кашмира ставит крест на американской концепции воздушной войны

Бой в небе Кашмира ставит крест на американской концепции воздушной войны

 МИД Кубы назвал доминирование США единственной угрозой региону

МИД Кубы назвал доминирование США единственной угрозой региону
13:19   8 Марта 2019
Россия

Лазарев презентует свою песню для «Евровидения» 9 марта

Лазарев презентует свою песню для «Евровидения» 9 марта

Певец Сергей Лазарев рассказал подписчикам Instagram, что премьера песни, с которой он предстанет на «Евровидении-2019», состоится 9 марта.

Он написал, что российская композиция для Евровидения будет представлена 9 марта в 19:00 (мск). Лазарев выразил надежду, что песня все понравится так же сильно, как и ему.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

‼️The time has come: Saturday 9 March at 17.00 CET we will release the Eurovision entry for Russia. I really hope you will all LOVE the song as much as I did from the first time I listened to it. This is a new journey for me and I am so excited for it. Thank you @fkirkorov not only for your contribution to the song, but most of all for being always there for me like a brother. True friendship exists in show business and you are the best example of this. Thank you @dimitriskontopoulos for this powerful melody, the great production and all of the hours of work you have spent for this song. @Sharon_Vaughn your words gave meaning to the melody. It’s an honor working with you and singing your lyrics. @moscow_symphony_orchestra your contribution gave a different meaning to the song. I am so glad that we managed to bring live orchestra back to eurovision, even in this way. @the_andrew_weed you are the best sound engineer I have ever worked with. @alexpanayi thank you for your patience, you are a true professional. Finally the biggest thanks goes to everyone in channel “Russia” for trusting me, for the second time, to represent our country. I promise you all to do my best in order to honor your decision. “Tears aren’t quiet things ...” #sergeylazarev #сергейлазарев #eurovision2019 #Russia photo by @dvelichko ❤️????????

Публикация от Sergey Lazarev (@lazarevsergey)

О том, что Лазарев представит Россию на известном музыкальном конкурсе, стало известно в феврале. Он пройдёт в израильском Тель-Авиве. Первый полуфинал состоится 14 мая, итоги подведут 18-го.

Читайте ИА «Политика сегодня» в Яндекс.новостях

Автор: Ольга Шпакова
#лазарев #россия #евровидение #израиль #общество

Для тех, кто живет за границей Мы есть и в Telegram
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...
Новости партнёров
Загрузка...