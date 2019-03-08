Лазарев презентует свою песню для «Евровидения» 9 марта
Певец Сергей Лазарев рассказал подписчикам Instagram, что премьера песни, с которой он предстанет на «Евровидении-2019», состоится 9 марта.
Он написал, что российская композиция для Евровидения будет представлена 9 марта в 19:00 (мск). Лазарев выразил надежду, что песня все понравится так же сильно, как и ему.
‼️The time has come: Saturday 9 March at 17.00 CET we will release the Eurovision entry for Russia. I really hope you will all LOVE the song as much as I did from the first time I listened to it. This is a new journey for me and I am so excited for it. Thank you @fkirkorov not only for your contribution to the song, but most of all for being always there for me like a brother. True friendship exists in show business and you are the best example of this. Thank you @dimitriskontopoulos for this powerful melody, the great production and all of the hours of work you have spent for this song. @Sharon_Vaughn your words gave meaning to the melody. It’s an honor working with you and singing your lyrics. @moscow_symphony_orchestra your contribution gave a different meaning to the song. I am so glad that we managed to bring live orchestra back to eurovision, even in this way. @the_andrew_weed you are the best sound engineer I have ever worked with. @alexpanayi thank you for your patience, you are a true professional. Finally the biggest thanks goes to everyone in channel “Russia” for trusting me, for the second time, to represent our country. I promise you all to do my best in order to honor your decision. “Tears aren’t quiet things ...” #sergeylazarev #сергейлазарев #eurovision2019 #Russia photo by @dvelichko ❤️????????
О том, что Лазарев представит Россию на известном музыкальном конкурсе, стало известно в феврале. Он пройдёт в израильском Тель-Авиве. Первый полуфинал состоится 14 мая, итоги подведут 18-го.