Взрыв произошел на митинге в поддержку нового премьера Эфиопии
Об этом сообщил портал RT.
Взрыв случился сразу после окончания речи премьер-министра Эфиопии Абий Ахмеда. Несколько человек ранены.
Explosion at rally in support of #Ethiopia’s new prime minister leaves several injured – state TV https://t.co/dED3wVlbUY pic.twitter.com/hOLaPaWOyD— RT (@RT_com) June 23, 2018
Update: The explosion occurred shortly after PM #AbiyAhmed finished his speech and the MC was introducing a "short program to follow". Organizers said the PM has already left the stage. A police officer at the scene told AS the "explosion was very minor & only a few were hurt" pic.twitter.com/0d0BOfKGPs— Addis Standard (@addisstandard) June 23, 2018